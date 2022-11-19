Investigation Launched After Patrol Vehicle Stolen, Christchurch

An investigation has been launched after an incident in Christchurch this morning where a dog handler's vehicle was stolen.

The handler had been attending an incident in Hoon Hay.

An offender had been located and sustained a dog bite, however he managed to evade arrest and entered the vehicle, which had been left running, using it to flee.

The vehicle was pursued for a short time by other units, however they lost sight of it.

It was then discovered abandoned on Sheppard Place, St Albans, about 8.05am.

Staff immediately conducted area enquiries to find the man, however he has not been located at this stage.

The officer's ID card was stolen, along with a petrol card, however no other Police items or equipment were taken.

The vehicle will be now be towed and forensically examined.

During the pursuit of the vehicle, two patrol vehicles also collided at the intersection of Straven Road and Rata Street.

There were no injuries. The patrol cars sustained moderate damage.

An internal investigation is now underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Police are also still seeking the man involved.

Anyone who has information about him or where he might be is urged to call 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

