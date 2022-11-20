Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE - Police Release New Information In Lower Hutt Homicide

Sunday, 20 November 2022, 5:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

17 November

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:

Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie have now identified two
vehicles of interest.

Mr McKelvie died in hospital after he was located with serious injuries at a
Mason Street address in Lower Hutt on Friday, 14 October.

The investigation team now have reason to believe two vehicles were involved
in the death of Mr McKelvie.

Earlier this week, Police revealed they were seeking sightings of a black
coloured 2004 Honda Odyssey registration JCT923.

In addition to the Honda Odyssey, Police are also appealing for information
on a blue coloured 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police have identified that both vehicles were in the Moera area around the
time Mr McKelvie was on Mason Street.

We are interested in identifying any occupants of both the vehicles on
Friday, 14 October.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 