UPDATE - Police Release New Information In Lower Hutt Homicide

17 November

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:

Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie have now identified two

vehicles of interest.

Mr McKelvie died in hospital after he was located with serious injuries at a

Mason Street address in Lower Hutt on Friday, 14 October.

The investigation team now have reason to believe two vehicles were involved

in the death of Mr McKelvie.

Earlier this week, Police revealed they were seeking sightings of a black

coloured 2004 Honda Odyssey registration JCT923.

In addition to the Honda Odyssey, Police are also appealing for information

on a blue coloured 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police have identified that both vehicles were in the Moera area around the

time Mr McKelvie was on Mason Street.

We are interested in identifying any occupants of both the vehicles on

Friday, 14 October.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555

111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

