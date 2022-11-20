UPDATE - Police Release New Information In Lower Hutt Homicide
17 November
Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:
Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie
have now identified two
vehicles of interest.
Mr
McKelvie died in hospital after he was located with serious
injuries at a
Mason Street address in Lower Hutt on Friday, 14 October.
The investigation team now have
reason to believe two vehicles were involved
in the death of Mr McKelvie.
Earlier this week, Police revealed
they were seeking sightings of a black
coloured 2004 Honda Odyssey registration JCT923.
In addition to the
Honda Odyssey, Police are also appealing for
information
on a blue coloured 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Police have identified that both vehicles
were in the Moera area around the
time Mr McKelvie was on Mason Street.
We are interested in identifying any
occupants of both the vehicles on
Friday, 14 October.
We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.
Information can be provided via
105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111, quoting file number 221015/8888.