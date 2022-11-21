Arrest made following theft of patrol car, Christchurch

A man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a Police car in Christchurch on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was taken during an incident in Hoon Hay about 7.50am, and found abandoned in St Albans about 8.05am.

A number of search warrants were executed this morning in relation to the matter, and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.

He will now face a number of charges and will be put before the court in due course.

The incident will be subject to a District review.



