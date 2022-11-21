Arrest made following theft of patrol car, Christchurch
A man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a Police car in Christchurch on Saturday morning.
The vehicle was taken during an incident in Hoon Hay about 7.50am, and found abandoned in St Albans about 8.05am.
A number of search warrants were executed this morning in relation to the matter, and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.
He will now face a number of charges and will be put before the court in due course.
The
incident will be subject to a District
review.