Fatal Crash, Motunui (SH3) New Plymouth - Central

Police are warning motorists travelling on Main North Road in Taranaki to delay travel if possible following a fatal crash early this morning.

About 1.30am, Police were alerted to a collision involving two vehicles on Main North Rd, (SH3) in Motunui, New Plymouth.

Two people died at the scene and four others were taken to hospital in serious and critical conditions.

SH3 will remain closed for several hours.

Motorists should postpone travel if possible while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

© Scoop Media

