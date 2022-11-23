Former Teacher Appearing In Court On Historic Charges

Waikato Police have arrested a former St Peter's School teacher following an investigation into historical sexual offending at the Cambridge school.

The 73-year-old is charged with 10 counts of indecent assault involving seven victims and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today (Wednesday 23 November).

The investigation focused on the time period from 1974 to 1980, with St Peter's School management aware and supportive of the investigation.

Police would like anyone with information to contact them on 105 quoting file number 211203/3311 or by emailing Operation.Caster@police.govt.nz

