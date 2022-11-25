School Students Share Significant Safety Slogans

Encouraging safer parking, improving air quality, reducing traffic congestion, and showing consideration for younger students were all winning themes of the annual Orange Day banner competition.

Each year in November student volunteers from across Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty create banners that highlight a road safety issue or active travel promotion that is significant to them and their school.

Students work hard on their banners but perhaps the most difficult job lies with the judges who are tasked with finding winners for the Active Travel and Road Safety categories for both Year 5/6 and Year 7/8.

Katikati Primary School won the Year 5/6 Road Safety category this year for their banner 'Don’t be in a rush or they get crushed'.

In the accompanying description they explained their rationale.

“At the crossing at our school, we can have problems with cars and bigger college students rushing across the pedestrian crossing, putting our younger students at risk. In the picture we have shown an older student helping a younger student cross safely.”

Travel Safe Team Leader, Sonia Lynds says that a lot of thought goes into the banners.

“This year we had 21 different entries in the banner competition, and the subjects they focus on really shine a light on what is important to them and their school.

“It’s quite clear these students have a strong awareness of the specific road safety challenges facing their schools, and they work closely and collaboratively with councils, communities, police, and peers to take action.”

The highlight of Schools’ Orange Day is usually the big march through town, but unfortunately forecasted thunderstorms looked likely to literally rain on the parade and the difficult decision to cancel had to be made. But the students still got to have a swim at Baywave and enjoy a sausage sizzle cooked by Police.

Western Bay of Plenty District Councillor Don Thwaites says a decent downpour doesn’t dampen the importance of the work done by student road safety and active travel volunteers throughout the year.

“Parade or no parade, it is important we acknowledge the significance of the road safety and active travel roles these student leaders play in and around their schools,” says Don.

“They are out there day after day ensuring their peers get to and from school safely. Schools’ Orange Day is our chance to say thanks and we want them to know we are very supportive and proud of their contribution to their school communities, whether they’re road patrollers, bus monitors, traffic wardens or any number of other roles.”

School’s Orange Day is a joint initiative between Travel Safe (Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council) and New Zealand Police, with generous support from Road Safe Traffic Management. This year the parade was to be held in Mount Maunganui after calling Tauranga city centre home for 15 years.

Schools’ Orange Day 2022 Banner Competition Results

Category

Winner

Banner

Year 5/6 Road Safety

Katikati Primary School

Don't be in a rush or they get crushed

Year 5/6 Active Travel

Pillans Point School

Be a rockstar, ditch the car

Year 7/8 Road Safety

Mount Maunganui Intermediate School

Is it legal to park on yellow lines?..NO!

Year7/8 Active Travel

Tauranga Intermediate School

Lose the car, it leaves a SCAR

Highly Commended

Greenpark School

Welcome Bay School

Tahatai Coast School

© Scoop Media

