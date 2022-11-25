Sandringham Homicide: Police Release Images As Part Of Appeal

Police are releasing images of the male offender we are seeking in connection

with the homicide investigation underway in Sandringham.

Three images are being released and we ask anyone who knows this man is to

contact Police.

He is wearing all dark clothing – black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

He was also wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along

with a black and white bandana across his face.

There is white writing on the cap and the pants Police believe says

‘Raiders’.

Police continue to appeal to those in the community who know this man is, to

do the right thing and contact us.

We are continuing to ask people with information to contact us via 105 or

online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please quote file number 221123/3847.

They can also email opbluebell@police.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

© Scoop Media

