Sandringham Homicide: Police Release Images As Part Of Appeal
Police are releasing images of the male offender we are
seeking in connection
with the homicide investigation underway in Sandringham.
Three images are being
released and we ask anyone who knows this man is
to
contact Police.
He is wearing all dark clothing – black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.
He was also wearing black pants with
white writing down the left leg, along
with a black and white bandana across his face.
There is white writing
on the cap and the pants Police believe
says
‘Raiders’.
Police continue to appeal to
those in the community who know this man is, to
do the right thing and contact us.
We are continuing to ask
people with information to contact us via 105 or
online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.
Please quote file number 221123/3847.
They can also email opbluebell@police.govt.nz
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.