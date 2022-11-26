Person Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle - Auckland Southern Motorway

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Auckland’s Southern Motorway last night.

The incident was reported to Police at 11.15pm.

Enquiries are under way to establish the exact circumstances, however initial information suggests the person had fallen from the East Tamaki Road Overbridge prior to being struck by the vehicle.

The motorway was closed for around an hour to allow a scene examination to take place.

© Scoop Media

