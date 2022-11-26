Person Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle - Auckland Southern Motorway
Saturday, 26 November 2022, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on
Auckland’s Southern Motorway last night.
The
incident was reported to Police at 11.15pm.
Enquiries
are under way to establish the exact circumstances, however
initial information suggests the person had fallen from the
East Tamaki Road Overbridge prior to being struck by the
vehicle.
The motorway was closed for around an hour to
allow a scene examination to take
place.
