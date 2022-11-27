Update - Serious Crash, SH1, Warkworth

26 November

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan:

One person has died and a number of others are injured following a crash on SH1, Warkworth, this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 6.30pm.

The vehicles involved were a bus and two other vehicles, one of which was a Police patrol vehicle.

Shortly before the crash, staff in the patrol vehicle had observed another vehicle travelling at excess speed on SH1.

Our initial information is that they signalled for it to stop, at which point it has veered suddenly and collided with the bus.

The driver of that vehicle has died.

An officer has sustained moderate injuries, as has one person from the bus.

A number of other parties on the bus, which was carrying approximately 40 people, are reported to have minor injuries.

Police staff will now work to support all of those involved in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and will establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

The IPCA will also be notified.

© Scoop Media

