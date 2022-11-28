Road Closure, SH 27, Matamata - Waikato





National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran

National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>





Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>



Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords

A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>