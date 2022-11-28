Road Closure, SH 27, Matamata - Waikato
Monday, 28 November 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A truck trailer carrying heavy machinery is ablaze on SH
27 in Matamata and blocking the road.
The north and
south bound lanes are currently closed, and vehicles are
being diverted.
Motorists, especially truck drivers,
are advised there will be delays and to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...More>>