Red Van Still Sought - Miramar Hit And Run

Police are still trying to locate the red van believed to have been involved in a hit and run incident in Miramar.

A man sustained serious injuries after being hit by the van around 8:20pm on Sunday 16 October.

Two 40-year-olds, a man and a woman, are due to appear before the court today in relation to the incident.

However, the van remains outstanding.

The van is believed to be a red Mitsubishi L300.

It potentially has a new windscreen and different number plates.

The vehicle has distinctive faded patches on the top of the rear of the van.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and further arrests are possible.

Any sightings of this vehicle can be reported to 105 or an online report can be made at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, quoting file number 221016/4736.

© Scoop Media

