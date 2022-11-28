Red Van Still Sought - Miramar Hit And Run
Monday, 28 November 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are still trying to locate the red van believed to
have been involved in a hit and run incident in
Miramar.
A man sustained serious injuries after being
hit by the van around 8:20pm on Sunday 16 October.
Two
40-year-olds, a man and a woman, are due to appear before
the court today in relation to the incident.
However,
the van remains outstanding.
The van is believed to be
a red Mitsubishi L300.
It potentially has a new
windscreen and different number plates.
The vehicle
has distinctive faded patches on the top of the rear of the
van.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and
further arrests are possible.
Any sightings of this
vehicle can be reported to 105 or an online report can be
made at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report, quoting file number
221016/4736.
