Road Policing Operation, Rotorua
Monday, 28 November 2022, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police operated a number of checkpoints across Rotorua on
Friday and Saturday evenings.
Approximately 3880
breath tests were conducted over the two evenings with 38
drivers processed for Excess Breath Alcohol.
Rotorua
Area Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Geoff Barnett
said, “38 is a disappointing number, but there were lots
of drivers doing the right thing.”
“It was great
to see a lot of motorists driving sober, but disappointing
that there are still people driving after
drinking.”
Motorists can expect a highly visible
presence across the roading network this holiday season. All
drivers stopped will be breath tested for the presence of
alcohol.
Police would like to remind the public that
if you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Make sure you
have a plan to get home or find a sober
driver.
Police’s advice to anyone who is in any
doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive is
simple – don’t do
it.
