Road Policing Operation, Rotorua

Police operated a number of checkpoints across Rotorua on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Approximately 3880 breath tests were conducted over the two evenings with 38 drivers processed for Excess Breath Alcohol.

Rotorua Area Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Geoff Barnett said, “38 is a disappointing number, but there were lots of drivers doing the right thing.”

“It was great to see a lot of motorists driving sober, but disappointing that there are still people driving after drinking.”

Motorists can expect a highly visible presence across the roading network this holiday season. All drivers stopped will be breath tested for the presence of alcohol.

Police would like to remind the public that if you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Make sure you have a plan to get home or find a sober driver.

Police’s advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive is simple – don’t do it.

