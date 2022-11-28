Serious Crash, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau
Monday, 28 November 2022, 8:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash at the
interesection of Tui Road
and Pembroke Street,
Papatoetoe.
The single car crash happened around
7:30pm.
As a result, the intersection is closed, and
vehicles are being diverted.
Motorists are advised to take
another route and avoid the
intersection.
