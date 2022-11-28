Serious Crash, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau

Police are in attendance at a serious crash at the interesection of Tui Road

and Pembroke Street, Papatoetoe.

The single car crash happened around 7:30pm.

As a result, the intersection is closed, and vehicles are being diverted.

Motorists are advised to take another route and avoid the intersection.

© Scoop Media

