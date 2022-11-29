Police Seeking Weapon Linked To Napier Homicide

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Emmet Lynch.

Police making enquiries into the death of Arohaina Henare are looking for a knife in relation to the investigation.

Ms Henare was found unresponsive at a residential address on Nuffield Avenue, Marewa on 18 November, and sadly died at the scene.

We're asking the public, particularly those who live between Whitmore Park and the Marewa shops (as pictured), to check their properties for a knife similar to the one pictured.

Information can be shared with Police via 105, or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ and quoting file number 221118/1878.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

