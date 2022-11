Fatal Crash, Crown Range - Southern

One person has died following a crash on the Crown Range Road, Queenstown this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police around 3.20pm.

One person died at the scene, and another has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The road remains closed, and is likely to be closed for much of the evening.

Motorists are advised to take another route, such as via Cromwell.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

