Police committed to preventing unlawful hunting

Three men have been caught by Police illegally hunting in Matatā.

Police were notified around 11:30pm yesterday (29 November), that three unknown people were trespassing and illegally hunting on a property on Mimiha Road.

Police attended and three males - two aged 19 and one aged 20 - were subsequently arrested. Any potential charges are yet to be confirmed.

Rural Response Manager Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said two deer carcasses were located, and a rifle was seized.

“It’s good to see these unlawful hunters getting caught, our rural community are sick and tired of people going onto their properties in this fashion.

"Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences," says Senior Sergeant Murray.

Police would like to remind our rural communities that we are committed to investigating and preventing this type of offending, delivering the services our communities expect and deserve.

If you see anything suspicious contact Police immediately on 111. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

