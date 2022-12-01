Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Auckland Transport’s Chief Executive Officer Recruitment

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Attributed to Auckland Transport Acting Board Chair Wayne Donnelly.

Following a thorough recruitment process, the Auckland Transport Board identified a preferred candidate for AT’s new CEO in July. The appointee was an international candidate and had to go through an immigration process, which concluded at the time of the Auckland Council elections.

With the arrival of the new Auckland Council, and the changes to the AT Board, the environment has changed. The preferred candidate has now informed the Board that they will not be taking up the role of CEO. While this is disappointing, we wholly respect their decision. It is important that we protect the privacy of the previous candidate, so no further details will be provided. This part of the process has now concluded.

The Board is now considering its recruitment process options. It has also extended the Interim CEO role for Mark Lambert who will remain in this position until the end of March 2023, or such time as a new CEO is appointed.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Lambert for his ongoing commitment and leadership of AT during this time, and our executive team for their support.

