Fatal Crash, Takanini

Police are making inquiries into a fatal crash in Takanini involving a

motorcyclist that had earlier fled Police.

Around 11:50pm last night the motorcyclist was signalled by Police to stop on Takanini School Road due to excessive speed.

The rider did not stop for Police and turned onto Spartan Road.

An initial pursuit was abandoned, and the fleeing rider turned onto Great South Road.

At the intersection with the northbound motorway ramps at Takanini, the rider went through a red light and collided with a ute.

The rider died at the scene. The three occupants of the ute had moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

“These events are always devastating,” says Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj.

“It’s just not worth failing to stop for Police, no matter what you think the consequences may be.

“You are risking your life and that of others.”

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and the matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

