Arrests following Karangahape Road Aggravated Robbery

04 December

Police have arrested two people following an aggravated robbery at a store on

Karangahape Road that took place around 4pm.

One 28-year-old man involved in the incident has been arrested and charged

with assault with intent to injure and aggravated robbery.

A 42-year-old man has also been arrested on a charge of receiving the stolen

property.

Both are due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

One man involved in the aggravated robbery has not been located and Police

enquiries are continuing to locate him.

In CCTV footage he is pictured wearing a white hat, black hoodie and dark

pants.

Anyone that recognises this man or has information that may assist Police in

their enquiries is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and quote 221204/4831.

© Scoop Media

