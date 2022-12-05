Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Green Light For Marine Research And Education Facility Sees $30M Economic Boost

Monday, 5 December 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

A newly approved marine research and education facility in Tauranga will open the doors to at least 25 new jobs, contributing an estimated economic boost of approximately $30 million to the city.

Earlier this year, Tauranga City Council sought the community’s feedback on a proposal to reclassify a small piece of land at Marine Park, Sulphur Point, allowing for the facility to be developed.

Two-thirds (66.3%) of submitters supported the proposal, and the reclassification of 7,000m2 of Marine Park (6% of the park’s land area) has now been confirmed.

The council’s Chief Financial Officer, Paul Davidson, says the facility will offer numerous benefits, particularly on the economic, education and environmental fronts.

Development of the facility will also provide increased tertiary and post-tertiary education options and support important research into our marine environment and the effects of climate change.

“As New Zealand looks for innovative and sustainable responses to protect our marine environment and work towards a low carbon future, the research opportunities flowing from the facility are immense,” says Paul.

“Once it’s fully developed, Tauranga will be in a unique position to attract students to learn more about this increasingly important subject. It’s also intended that the community will have access to enjoy a range of educational and recreational activities at the facility too,” he says.

Entities that can demonstrate the capability to establish and operate a facility can apply to lease the land through a tender process, which is expected to start in January 2023.

Once a tenderer has been approved, they would have to obtain the necessary consents required to construct the facility.

Alongside the initiation of the marine research and education facility, council is also part-way through a master planning exercise for Sulphur Point.

This work will see the development of a new six-lane boat ramp, which has been included in the 2021-31 Long-term Plan. Formalised car parking and landscaping are also being investigated.

“We know that Marine Park is a popular boat launching location and that demand for parking and boat ramps is increasing as the city grows,” says Paul.

“Development of a masterplan for Sulphur Point as part of the Marine Strategy will guide where marine facilities are required and what else may be needed to provide opportunities for the community to access the harbour,” he says.

For more information head to: www.tauranga.govt.nz/marinefacility.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>




Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 