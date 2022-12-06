Mongrel Mob associate charged over fleeing driver incident

The alleged offender at the centre of a fleeing driver incident [1] in Auckland early on Monday morning will now face court.

Overnight, the 37-year-old has been discharged from hospital and is currently in Police custody.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton says the man, who is an associate of the Mongrel Mob, is expected in the Auckland District Court today on a range of serious charges.

He has so far been charged with aggravated robbery and assaults with intent to rob.

“The investigation has progressed over the past day and moving forward we cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of the investigation,” Detective Senior Sergeant Salton says.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment on the matter.

[1] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/man-hospital-firearm-recovered-following-fleeing-driver-incident

