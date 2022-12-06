Jet Boat Prosecution A Timely Reminder For Summer Boaties

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is reminding boaties to ensure they know the rules and stay safe this summer after a jet boater was convicted for operating on a restricted section of the Kawarau River.

Defendant Tim O'Sullivan of Alexandra was also fined $1,500 in Queenstown | Tāhuna District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to charges brought by QLDC for breaching the Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018 in December 2021.

QLDC Regulatory Manager Anthony Hall said the case was an important reminder of the need for safe use of the district’s waterways especially with the busy summer season about to start.

“The bylaw is very clear about restricted areas where boat operators cannot operate a powered vessel without first obtaining an exemption from QLDC. The rule is there to protect all users of our rivers and lakes and we enforce it rigorously,” he said.

“Whilst we’re satisfied to achieve a successful conviction in this case, we hope it will serve as both a reminder to make smart choices in and around water and a deterrent to others from making similar, very dangerous choices. We’d encourage local boaties to mention it to any visitors they speak to over summer or to their mates who may be considering taking unnecessary risks.”

“Council’s guidance on safe boating including links to the bylaw is published widely and there is clear signage in place on these sections. It’s well understood by most boaties and there really is no excuse for taking risks and putting others in danger.”

“If you’re not sure then jump on the Council website under ‘lakes and boating’ to review the QLDC Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018 or download our current boating guides. You can also get printed copies from our offices in Queenstown and Wānaka,” said Mr Hall.

Yesterday’s prosecution under the Local Government Act 2002 is related to the Nevis Rapid, a restricted section of the Kawarau River below Arrow River.

Using a powered vessel such as a jet boat in any restricted areas, including the Kawarau River, is first and foremost a significant safety issue. This section of the Kawarau River is considered hazardous for multiple users (e.g. both powered and non-powered vessels) and is currently only available to passive users (e.g. non-powered vessels) unless a prior exemption is obtained by QLDC.

Mr Hall said obtaining an exemption through Council to operate a powered vessel on this section of the Kawarau River ensures that the correct safety precautions are in place to consider other users occupying the river at the time.

QLDC is the regulatory authority for waterways across the district and promotes their safe use through the Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018 and Maritime Act 1994.

For information on how to apply for an exemption under the Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018, please visit www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation/lakes-and-boating

© Scoop Media

