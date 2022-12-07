Miriama Kamo Hosts A Panel Of Plastic Pollution And Zero Waste Experts

The Aotearoa Plastic Pollution Alliance (APPA) warmly invites anyone concerned about plastic pollution to an expert panel discussion on Sunday 11 December, 6:30-7:30pm. This event is being held at Sustainable Coastlines’ Flagship Education Centre, 55 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, as part of APPA’s annual End-of-Year Hui.

TV personality and zero waste hero Miriama Kamo will facilitate the panel, and will be joined by three experts representing different perspectives: University of Canterbury PhD student and scientist, Helena Ruffell; zero waste researcher and policy expert, Hannah Blumhardt; and educator/kaimahi with kaupapa Māori organisation Para Kore ki Tāmaki, Koha Kahui-McConnell.

“With these legends of the zero waste/plastic pollution world, it’s going to be a lively discussion. We’ve crowdsourced a bunch of great pātai (questions) for the panel from the general public through social media, but there’ll be time for some pātai from the audience on the night too,” says APPA Comms Manager, Matt Peryman.

APPA is a collaborative network of researchers, scientists, businesses, policy makers, artists, advocates, educators and many more working to mitigate and prevent plastic pollution in Aotearoa and Te Moananui-a-Kiwa.

“The programme for this year’s Hui shows just how much expertise and experience on plastic pollution we have in Aotearoa. The Hui brings together leading local voices on plastics policy, science and research, kaupapa Māori and community-led solutions, as well as two international voices from the US and Fiji,” says APPA Chair, Liam Prince.

“It’s also been a massive year in the fight against plastic pollution - with a global plastic pollution treaty now being negotiated through the UN, the NZ Government banning more single-use plastics, and so much more. But there’s still so much more to do too. We’re stoked to have amazing advocates like Miriama Kamo and the panellists bring their passion and expertise to the urgent conversations about plastic pollution and waste,” says Prince.

For those who cannot make it in person, the event will be livestreamed online. There are limited spaces at the venue, so people are encouraged to register on APPA’s website.

