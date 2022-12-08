National Police Dive Squad Assists In Lower Hutt Homicide Investigation

Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie are this morning using the National Police Dive Squad to complete a search of the Petone foreshore.

Mr McKelvie died from his injuries in hospital following an assault in Morea, Lower Hutt on Friday 14 October.

Information from the public has led Police to the Petone Beach wharf area to search for items of interest to the investigation.

“We believe these items would assist our investigation to find out exactly what happened the night Mr McKelvie was injured," says Detective Senior Sergeant Todd.

Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

