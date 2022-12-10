Operation Presence, Road Policing Operation, Bay of Plenty
Police operated a number of checkpoints across the Bay of
Plenty District on
Thursday in a road policing operation aimed at reducing harm on the
district’s roads.
Bay
of Plenty Road Policing Manager, Inspector Brent Crowe says
all four
areas – Western Bay of Plenty, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Rotorua
– took part in the operation.
"It was clear people appreciated our staff
being out there ensuring
everyone’s safety on the roads and it was great to get the support and
positive feedback from the community," Inspector Crowe says.
There was a
highly visible presence across the roading network, and
all
drivers stopped were breath-tested for the presence of alcohol.
"The majority of motorists were doing all the
right things – wearing their
seatbelt, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and
driving to the conditions and speed limits.
"Unfortunately, there were still some who were
putting themselves and others
a risk. Two drivers were apprehended in Ōpōtiki before midday, both
returning alcohol results well over the limit."
Inspector Crowe says
in the leadup to Christmas and over the summer
period
motorists can expect to see Police carrying out similar operations.
"The more we can be out there
influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts,
not speeding, driving free of distraction and not driving while impaired, the
safer we all are."
Police's advice to
anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe
or
legal to drive is simple – don’t do it.
Police
will have a presence on roads across the country right
throughout the
summer, to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.