Operation Presence, Road Policing Operation, Bay of Plenty

Police operated a number of checkpoints across the Bay of Plenty District on

Thursday in a road policing operation aimed at reducing harm on the

district’s roads.

Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager, Inspector Brent Crowe says all four

areas – Western Bay of Plenty, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Rotorua

– took part in the operation.

"It was clear people appreciated our staff being out there ensuring

everyone’s safety on the roads and it was great to get the support and

positive feedback from the community," Inspector Crowe says.

There was a highly visible presence across the roading network, and all

drivers stopped were breath-tested for the presence of alcohol.

"The majority of motorists were doing all the right things – wearing their

seatbelt, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and

driving to the conditions and speed limits.

"Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others

a risk. Two drivers were apprehended in Ōpōtiki before midday, both

returning alcohol results well over the limit."

Inspector Crowe says in the leadup to Christmas and over the summer period

motorists can expect to see Police carrying out similar operations.

"The more we can be out there influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts,

not speeding, driving free of distraction and not driving while impaired, the

safer we all are."

Police's advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or

legal to drive is simple – don’t do it.

Police will have a presence on roads across the country right throughout the

summer, to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

