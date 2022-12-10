Man charged following serious incident, Heidelberg

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy of Invercargill Police:

Invercargill Police have arrested a man following a serious incident

overnight which has left a woman in critical condition.

Police were called to a Mavora Cres, Heidelberg, property after a report of

an assault.

A woman was located at the scene and was transported to hospital with

critical injuries.

Subsequently, a 51-year-old man known to the victim has been charged with

wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

A scene examination at the property is underway today, in conjunction with

ESR.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

As the matter is before the courts, Police will not comment further.



© Scoop Media

