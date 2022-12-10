Man charged following serious incident, Heidelberg
Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy of Invercargill Police:
Invercargill Police have arrested a man following
a serious incident
overnight which has left a woman in critical condition.
Police were called to a Mavora Cres,
Heidelberg, property after a report of
an assault.
A
woman was located at the scene and was transported to
hospital with
critical injuries.
Subsequently, a
51-year-old man known to the victim has been charged
with
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.
He is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.
A scene examination at the property
is underway today, in conjunction with
ESR.
Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
As the matter is before the courts, Police will
not comment further.