Serious assault, Warkworth

Waitematā Police are asking for the public's help after a serious assault last night in Warkworth that has left one person in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Falls Road and Hudson Road about 11.30pm after a report of a verbal altercation between a man and agroup of people in vehicles.

Shortly after, the man was found seriously injured on the side of the road,and was transported to hospital.

He remains there today in a critical but stable condition.

Police are now working to establish what has occurred and to locate those responsible.

We are asking anyone with information about how this man came to be injured to come forward and speak with us.

We'd also like to hear from anyone in the area around Falls Road and Hudson Road who witnessed vehicles driving dangerously around the time of the incident and who may have information about them or those driving.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 221210/6559, or make a report online using Update My Report [1].

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.

© Scoop Media

