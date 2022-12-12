Have You Seen Kelsey?

Ten-year-old Kelsey was last seen near Carlson Crescent, Hamilton at about 4.40pm today.

Waikato Police and Kelsey's parents have concerns for his well-being.

Kelsey was wearing black trackpants, a black and white long sleeve shirt and jandals.

He is likely to be wearing glasses, is of slight build and has blonde hair.

Anyone who has information about Kelsey or where he might be is urged to call 105, and quote event number: P052913932.

