Major Leak On Awatere Water Main

The bulk water main in Marama Road near Higgins Road west of Seddon, has been damaged this evening by a contractor developing a vineyard.

The Seaview, Grassmere, Blind River and Cable Station Road areas will be without water overnight while repairs are completed. Many of the affected farms have onsite water storage to see them through.

Water pressure is being reduced in Seddon to limit demand and conserve water and ensure some water is available to the township until repairs are completed.

Crews are on site working as quickly as they can to complete repairs but it’s likely to take until daylight to restore the supply.

An update will be provided tomorrow morning.

