Fatal Incident, Ashburton

At 1.30pm, Police were called to the Ashburton Racecourse after reports of a person being injured. Sadly, they have died at the scene.

WorkSafe has been notified.

This is a tragic event for the victim's family. They have expressed that they do not want to be approached by media, and we ask that their wishes be respected.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

