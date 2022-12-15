Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Lofty

Have you seen Lofty?

Lofty was last seen early on 7 December in Murupara in Whakatane District.

He was wearing an orange and black hoodie, grey track pants and roman

sandals.

Lofty drives a Suzuki Grand Vitara (similar to the car pictured) registration

LJJ931. He is known to have driven along the Napier-Taupo Road on the day he

was last seen, and he is then believed to have driven towards Rotorua.

Police and Lofty's family have concerns for his welfare and would like to see

him return home.

If you have any information that may help us with our enquiries please

contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

'Update My Report', quoting file number 221210/8845.

