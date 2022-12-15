Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Lofty
Have you seen Lofty?
Lofty was last seen early on 7 December in Murupara in Whakatane District.
He was
wearing an orange and black hoodie, grey track pants and
roman
sandals.
Lofty
drives a Suzuki Grand Vitara (similar to the car pictured)
registration
LJJ931. He is known to have driven along the Napier-Taupo Road on the day he
was last seen, and he is then believed to have driven towards Rotorua.
Police
and Lofty's family have concerns for his welfare and would
like to see
him return home.
If you have any
information that may help us with our enquiries
please
contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
'Update My Report', quoting file number 221210/8845.