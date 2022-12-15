Four Arrests Following Waikato Search Warrants
Detective Sergeant Ben Norman:
Four people have
been arrested following search warrants in Te Aroha
on
Thursday.
Eastern Waikato Criminal Investigation
Branch, supported by multiple teams
from across Waikato Police, executed a series of search warrants in relation
to ongoing investigations into the supply of Methamphetamine, GBL (Fantasy)
and Cannabis in the township.
“These drugs cause considerable harm in
our communities and lead to serious
addiction and social harm.
“Police has been receiving information from
the public with concern about
criminal activity by certain individuals around the township.
“We thank
the community for being our eyes and ears and encourage you
to
keep reporting information to Police.
“Waikato
Police are dedicated to removing this social harm from
our
communities and the information provided shows our communities will not
tolerate illegal activity."
As
a result of the search warrants, Police have arrested and
charged four
people with Supplying Methamphetamine, GBL and Cannabis, two have also been
charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Eastern Waikato Police thank
the local community and wider Waikato Police
teams for their support.
Investigations into drug activities in the township are ongoing.
The combination of drugs and
firearms is always a potentially lethal recipe
for harm and continues to be of grave concern for Police and the communities
we serve.
We continue to encourage
anyone with information about illegal activity
taking place in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously
via 0800 555 111.
We encourage anyone
affected by drug addiction to seek help through
the
Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free txt 8681.