Four Arrests Following Waikato Search Warrants

Detective Sergeant Ben Norman:

Four people have been arrested following search warrants in Te Aroha on

Thursday.

Eastern Waikato Criminal Investigation Branch, supported by multiple teams

from across Waikato Police, executed a series of search warrants in relation

to ongoing investigations into the supply of Methamphetamine, GBL (Fantasy)

and Cannabis in the township.

“These drugs cause considerable harm in our communities and lead to serious

addiction and social harm.

“Police has been receiving information from the public with concern about

criminal activity by certain individuals around the township.

“We thank the community for being our eyes and ears and encourage you to

keep reporting information to Police.

“Waikato Police are dedicated to removing this social harm from our

communities and the information provided shows our communities will not

tolerate illegal activity."

As a result of the search warrants, Police have arrested and charged four

people with Supplying Methamphetamine, GBL and Cannabis, two have also been

charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Eastern Waikato Police thank the local community and wider Waikato Police

teams for their support.

Investigations into drug activities in the township are ongoing.

The combination of drugs and firearms is always a potentially lethal recipe

for harm and continues to be of grave concern for Police and the communities

we serve.

We continue to encourage anyone with information about illegal activity

taking place in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously

via 0800 555 111.

We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the

Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free txt 8681.

