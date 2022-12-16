Have you seen Jason Michael Barnes?

Police are seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of Jason Michael Barnes, who is wanted to arrest.

Barnes has two warrants for his arrest for offending in relation to a firearms incident in Huapai on 21 November.

The 44-year-old should be considered dangerous, and Police advise the public not to approach him.

Anyone who sights Barnes should contact Police on 111.

Police also ask anyone that might have further information about Barnes’ whereabouts to get in contact.

They should call the Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839-0697 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

