Ratepayer Victory: Grey District Council Saves $1.1m In Restructure
Friday, 16 December 2022, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Grey District Council will be saving $1.1m through a
restructure of council staff positions, establishing eight
new roles and disestablishing 14 others.
Although the
Council’s chief executive, Paul Morris, has stated that
the restructure was not for the sake of cutting costs, it
still represents a victory for ratepayers in Grey
District.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum
Purves, says, “The Taxpayers’ Union welcomes this
restructure as a positive step in the right
direction.
“Rather than resorting to the easy option
of further rates increases, councils should take the
initiative and find ways to save money or cut costs. The
less councils spend, the more ratepayers get to keep of
their hard-earned
money.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...More>>