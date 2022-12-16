Ratepayer Victory: Grey District Council Saves $1.1m In Restructure



Grey District Council will be saving $1.1m through a restructure of council staff positions, establishing eight new roles and disestablishing 14 others.

Although the Council’s chief executive, Paul Morris, has stated that the restructure was not for the sake of cutting costs, it still represents a victory for ratepayers in Grey District.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says, “The Taxpayers’ Union welcomes this restructure as a positive step in the right direction.

“Rather than resorting to the easy option of further rates increases, councils should take the initiative and find ways to save money or cut costs. The less councils spend, the more ratepayers get to keep of their hard-earned money.”

