Update – Homicide investigation, Puhinui Road, Manukau

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua:

The Police scene examination at the location of yesterday’s fatal shooting in Puhinui Road, Manukau is now complete and the post mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted this morning.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the persons responsible.

Anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference file number 221217/6485.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

