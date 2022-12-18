Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update – Homicide investigation, Puhinui Road, Manukau

Sunday, 18 December 2022, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua:

The Police scene examination at the location of yesterday’s fatal shooting in Puhinui Road, Manukau is now complete and the post mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted this morning.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the persons responsible.

Anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference file number 221217/6485.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

