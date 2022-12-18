Update – Aggravated Robbery, Frankton

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

Hamilton Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an aggravated robbery on Irvine Street, Frankton yesterday that left a man seriously injured.

Police were called to the scene about 7.30am, and on arrival discovered a man outside the premises with a serious injury to his hand.

First aid was immediately administered, and he was transported to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

We understand this is a distressing incident that will cause a great deal of concern to the wider community.

Police are committed to finding those responsible and holding them

accountable, and we are following several lines of enquiry.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or events immediately after, or who has information about those involved.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has private CCTV in the immediate area or surrounding streets, which may have captured footage of use to the investigation.

If you can help, please contact Police on 105 or at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number 221217/6333.

You can also call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

