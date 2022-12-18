Canterbury Police Seek To Reunite Bike With Its Owner

Are you missing a bike?

Canterbury Police have recovered this Trek Powerfly 4 eBike, which is believed to have been stolen.

If this is your bike, or belongs to someone you know, please contact police by calling 105 and referencing 221218/9718. You can also contact us online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

