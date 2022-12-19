Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Know The Conditions On The Water This Holiday Period

Monday, 19 December 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

If you are planning on heading out onto the water this summer, make sure you understand the conditions and local bylaws.

Over the holiday period, people in New Zealand will be packing up and heading away.

Around coastal areas, and on rivers and lakes around the country, they will be dusting off boats and recreational crafts to have fun and relax.

Principal Advisor Recreational Crafts Matt Wood, says it is important everyone knows the way of the water before they leave the land.

"Conditions on the water can vary substantially up and down Aotearoa, and it is much better to be prepared than sorry," he says.

"For example, kayaking in a harbour can be a completely different to kayaking around the coast or on inland waters ways in places near Rotorua and Taupō; where the water flow can be stronger and a different level of experience is needed. "

"It is important if you are looking to jump on the water somewhere you are unfamiliar with, you understand the risks, the level of competency needed, local rules; and of course have a properly fitted lifejacket and two forms of communication," he says.

Anyone planning on heading onto the water should consider whether they have the knowledge, capability and experience to safely operate any craft they plan on using.

"Inexperience is often a key factor when things go wrong on the water.

"Conditions can easily change, or situations may pop up where you need to think on your feet, and a lack of experience can sometimes lead to poor decisions, and these can result in catastrophic results.

"If you are looking to go over a bar or another challenging situation, think, do you have the right vessel, have you navigated an environment like this before and is there some local information that could help ensure you come home safely after a day on the water," Matt Wood says.

Local bylaws may also differ around New Zealand, information around the bylaws can be found on the relevant council page.

- Most water related activities are managed by regional councils. The exceptions being Nelson, Queenstown, and the Department of Internal Affairs managing Lake Taupō.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 