Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Basketball Courts Busy At Saturday’s Opening

Monday, 19 December 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Tall Black Ethan Rusbatch had to jostle for position at an event for Gisborne’s new basketball courts on Saturday.

The newly painted courts were a hive of activity as basketball was played well into the afternoon with a free sausage sizzle to keep everyone fed. Rusbatch said if he’d grown up with courts like this around the corner, “I’d be shooting hoops all day”.

One Tairāwhiti mum who brought her tamariki down on Saturday said the courts would make a big difference to her.

“They can scooter along the walkway to come here and we know they’re safe when they get here.”

The new half-courts sit beside the two tennis courts at Waikanae Beach for public use.

With Basketball New Zealand’s fastest-growing sport it was time for Tairāwhiti to get some public courts for the young people to play on.

The project has been a partnership between Basketball New Zealand, Gisborne Basketball Association, Hoeā! Gallery and Council.

The artwork on the courts was designed by Melanie Tangaere Baldwin, of Hoeā! Gallery. Weather in the run-up to the event meant final touches were applied to the courts from 5.30am on opening day.

A second mural and line marking are scheduled for the other court in the new year.

The event called Hoops in Parks included giveaways of basketballs and a focus on having fun.

After an official blessing, Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga paid tribute to everyone in the Gisborne Basketball Association who worked in a voluntary capacity and gave a big mihi to Basketball NZ.

“Gisborne doesn’t often get things like this, we often get missed out. I’m very thankful to everyone who made it happen, including staff at Council for the mahi behind the scenes.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 