Significant Increase To Go Bus Driver Wages In Waikato Region

Monday, 19 December 2022, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Go Bus driver wages in Hamilton are set to jump to $28 an hour – an increase of almost 20 per cent – with a funding injection from Waikato Regional Council and support from Go Bus.

Earlier in December, councillors met in a public excluded session to hear details of the persistent driver shortage which is impacting existing services and is the main barrier to improved urban bus services in the Waikato region.

It’s an issue mirrored in cities and towns around New Zealand, with the Government responding with a $61 million budget allocation over the next four years for driver wages, provided public transport authorities and operators contribute to wage increases and continue to adjust rates in the future.

Waikato Regional Council’s decision follows other regions which have also announced significant wage increases over the last six months, including Bay of Plenty.

Chair Pamela Storey said councillors recognised bus drivers as essential workers, providing crucial connections to work, school and services for people of all ages.

Cr Storey said the cost for the 2022/23 financial year will be covered within existing budgets – but over time it will require more investment from ratepayers. “Go Bus operates our services in Hamilton, and from the Waipā and Waikato districts. Moving to catchup with the other regions will enable us to keep our services running.

“While it does come at a cost, the investment in our bus drivers is the right thing to do, because public transport is a vital part of the solution to the cost of living issues already being experienced by so many of our region’s families,” she said.

Regional Transport Connections Director Mark Tamura said: “Driver shortages was an emerging issue pre-COVID but has been exacerbated due to difficulties attracting and retaining drivers in an environment of limited immigration, significant competition for labour and steep increases in the cost of living.

“Improving the pay competitiveness of bus driving as an occupation removes one of the barriers to delivering improved bus services and patronage associated with more flexible options,” Mr Tamura said.

In the Waikato region, the driver shortage and COVID-19 have stalled the bus network improvement programme which was to introduce one additional, direct and frequent service each year over 10 years to 2031.

It has also resulted in the Hamilton bus network operating to a reduced timetable since February 2022 to improve the reliability of scheduled services.

© Scoop Media

