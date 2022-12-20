Racial harassment case settles

Annette Nepe and former editor of the Woodville Wire newsletter, Jane Hill, have settled their racial harassment case.

The Woodville Wire highlighted local events and informed readers about issues impacting Woodville.

The proceedings stemmed from the parties’ email exchange in October 2021. Ms Nepe sent an article to the Woodville Wire about her petition urging InterCity to reinstate its Woodville bus stop.

She asked that her article’s opening salutation — “Kia ora nau mai, ngā mihi nui koutou katoa” — remain in any edited version of her article to reflect her culture. Ms Nepe clarified that “Nau mai koutou katoa ngā mihi nui” means “Welcome everyone, big friendly greeting to all”.



Ms Hill refused and replied:

Firstly, it would have been respectful to ASK to put this into the Woodville Wire, instead of demanding it be put in.

Secondly, this is not a Māori newsletter; it is a community newsletter and everyone in this community speaks English. I, as well as many New Zealanders am not in favour of giving one cultural group special privilege regarding their language simply because they (falsely) claim first nation status.

Thirdly, why should we elevate the Māori language for you, when you clearly show no respect for the English language. It is extremely poor.

I will write an article about the public transport system and encourage people to sign the petition as have I.

Ms Nepe brought legal proceedings against Ms Hill in the Human Rights Review Tribunal for racial harassment. However, at mediation, Ms Hill apologised for the hurt and offence her email caused Ms Nepe and said:

I, Ms Hill, acknowledge the hurt that was done to Ms Nepe by the correspondence I sent.

I acknowledge that my choice of words was perceived as aggressive and unnecessary. It was not my intention to attack or minimise Ms Nepe’s culture.

Now that I can see the effects of the experience on Ms Nepe, I am willing and committed to changing the way I engage with Māori in my community.

Ms Nepe thanked Ms Hill for her apology:

This is good for both of us; I’m happy that we talked. This is a good outcome and a step towards repairing and growing relationships in the Woodville community. We both agree racism has no place in Aotearoa New Zealand, and we’re on the road to eliminating it.

© Scoop Media

