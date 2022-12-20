Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don’t Trash The Planet, Refuse Rubbish

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The Tip Shop has been busy turning people’s trash into someone else’s treasure this year – saving around 28 tonnes from going to the Southern Landfill.

From kayaks to vintage woollen blankets to cane furniture, tool boxes, and an antique mirror, Resource Recovery Officer Ray and his team have been busy intercepting items at the transfer station before they get thrown into the landfill pit.

Sometimes things just need a little bit of cleaning up says Ray, who works tirelessly filling the Treasure Truck from the transfer station to unload at Tip Shop each day.

“We get a lot of satisfaction knowing these items will go on to have another life rather than be buried in the landfill, but it’s unfortunate that they were considered waste and made it to the transfer station in the first place.

“Customers are shocked when they find out the things they’re buying were saved before being discarded into the landfill, but nothing surprises me anymore – people throw out great stuff all the time.”

Some of the most common items saved from the landfill are beer crates, baskets, and renovation materials – and these tend to be some of the most sought-after and most sold items at the Tip Shop.

The team wants to encourage people to pop by the Tip Shop before they head up to the landfill, and the team will advise on which reusable items they can divert. Or watch out for the Treasure Truck up at the transfer station and have a chat with the driver about what can be saved from their dump load.

People can often be surprised at what we will take says Recycle Centre Manager Shelali Shetty.

“Customers are generally really happy the thing they were going to chuck out can actually get another life.

“But we know there are amazing items that we miss so encourage Wellingtonians to consider the landfill as the last resort.”

It can seem like an easy solution to throw something away in the tip, but a bit of effort can massively help reduce waste going to the landfill according to Ray.

“Often people don’t know there may be a market for their unwanted items, sometimes they have time constraints, sometimes they just don’t care.

“People can do better if they just pause and think!”

Next time you’re at the Tip Shop look out for the green tags that show items saved from the landfill – and know that when you buy them you’re making a world of difference.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 