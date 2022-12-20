Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Industrial Consenting Hits Record Levels In Hamilton

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s Ruakura Superhub development is proving to be an engine of economic growth as industrial consents hit record levels in the city.

The consenting figures are revealed in Hamilton City Council’s latest Quarterly Economic Update which provides a snapshot of the city’s economy during the September quarter.

Almost 78,000m2 of industrial floor area was consented during the three months to September, with the majority of the development centred in Ruakura.

Growth Funding and Analytics Manager Greg Carstens said the figures coming out of Ruakura are impressive.

“Non-residential development is really important because it contributes to economic activity and employment.

“Broadly speaking, there are challenges around the availability of industrial land, such as ensuring the infrastructure is in place to enable development. To have an industrial area like Ruakura unlocked for development now is really valuable.”

The quarterly update draws on information from Council’s data sources as well as organisations such as CoreLogic and Marketview.

Hamilton’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was $12.2 billion across the year to September 2022 – an increase of 1.7% on the previous year.

At 4.4%, unemployment in the city remains at historic lows, providing challenges for employers in search of labour.

Despite this, Hamilton’s economy is showing signs of slowing down, which is understandable given the national and global context, Carstens said. In November, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced it intends to push the country into a recession to help ease inflation.

“If the Reserve Bank puts the brakes on the New Zealand economy by increasing interest rates, then we’re going to see those effects in Hamilton,” Carstens said.

“But the underlying strength of Hamilton’s economy is well established and the fundamentals are good.”

Hamilton’s median house price fell an estimated 6% to $780,000 during the September quarter and the number of sales dropped 31%. Some unsold properties are being added to the rental market which will help keep city rents down.

“Council has rich sources of data to draw on that, generally speaking, other organisations don’t have access to,” Carstens said.

“As a public organisation I think there’s an obligation to share this with our community.

“If you’re thinking of buying or selling a house, or you’re a business and you want to understand the job market better, or learn where growth is occurring, then this quarterly economic update is really valuable.”

Hamilton continues to have a strong pipeline of residential projects coming through. The city remains fourth in New Zealand for consenting activity behind Auckland, Christchurch and Selwyn District.

For more information and to view the update click here

