Arrest made in relation to Invercargill firearms incident

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a firearms incident on Earn Street, Invercargill on Saturday.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He will appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and further arrests may be made.

We acknowledge our community's concern since this incident occurred and hope this arrest provides some reassurance.

© Scoop Media

