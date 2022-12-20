Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest made in Massey homicide investigation

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 4:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, Waitematā CIB:

Police have this afternoon arrested and charged a 30-year male in relation to the homicide in Massey yesterday evening.

He will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, charged with murder.

Police are continuing to support the victim’s family through this very difficult time and hope the arrest brings some reassurance to the Massey community.

The investigation team have worked through the night to bring this matter to a successful conclusion.

There will be a number of enquiries ongoing over the coming days and Police would like to thank the members of the community that assisted both at the scene and over the past 24 hours.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

