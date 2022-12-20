Serious Crash On Te Atatū Road, Te Atatū Peninsula - Waitematā

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a serious crash in Te Atatū Peninsula this evening.

The crash, involving a motorbike and a vehicle, was reported at around 5.11pm on Te Atatū Road.

Police and other emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists travelling into the Peninsula should expect some delays this evening, with cordons in place around the scene near the intersection with Old Te Atatū Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be examining the scene.

Police will commence an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

