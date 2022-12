Update, Fatal Crash, SH3, Awahuri

A person involved in a crash in Awahuri, near Palmerston North, this afternoon has died.

Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Palmerston Street at about 3.20pm.

One person died at the scene.

State Highway 3 has now reopened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

