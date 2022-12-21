Council’s Top Of The Pops For 2022

Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature

The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature...



Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki...

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy

The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today...




