Don’t Invite Fire Disaster - Keep Your Grass Short

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Warmer and wetter than usual conditions during spring have led to massive grass growth around the motu - but that could mean a greater fire risk this summer, Fire and Emergency says.

"We’ve had warmer than normal conditions, with good rainfall across many areas," National Wildfire Manager Tim Mitchell says.

"It’s great that it’s green but if people don’t stay on top of that growth - and it dries out - it could become a significant fire risk.

"This is particularly dangerous around buildings and homes, as dry grass can help fires spread very quickly."

Tim Mitchell suggests clearing vegetation close to the house, and keeping lawns mowed around buildings. If water restrictions allow, it’s ideal to keep grass watered and green too.

"Prune tree branches up to at least two metres so ground fire can’t ignite them. And clear away anything that could be fuel for a fire, including long grass, branches, twigs and needles within 10 meters of your house."

Mowing also carries a fire risk, if the mower hits a stone and causes a spark, which can turn into a wildfire. Always check checkitsalright.nz to check it’s safe to do so.

There’s more about how to protect your home here: Protect your home from outdoor fires | Fire and Emergency New Zealand

