Increased Risk To Lake And River Users Due To Record Water Levels

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Higher lake levels in Lake Taupō and stronger flows in the Waikato River have prompted calls for swimmers and river and lake users to take extra care this summer.

Lake Taupō Harbourmaster Jamie Grant says that with the Waikato River currently running at around twice its usual volume, attempting a river float trip would be too dangerous.

The wettest winter since records began in 1905 has meant Lake Taupō is just below full, and in turn the Taupō Gates are fully open, with maximum flow in the Waikato River, significantly higher and stronger than usual.

“My advice would be not to do a float trip at these high lake levels,” Mr Grant says. “It’s really dangerous and Mercury can’t slow [the river] down, the lake is too full and for pretty much the last three months it has been running at maximum.”

Mercury, which manages the Waikato hydro system, is also warning swimmers and other lake and river users to be aware of the risks of the stronger currents and changeable, faster flows.

Mercury GM Portfolio Phil Gibson says people should follow water safety rules: to know the weather and water conditions before they get in, to be aware that this summer’s conditions are likely to be different than what you may be used to, to watch out for others particularly children, and use equipment such as lifejackets correctly.

There are more drownings in rivers than any other environment in New Zealand and 2022 has recorded 83 drownings so far this year, against 78 at the same time in 2021.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said the river can be more hazardous than people expect, particularly at high flows and urged river and lake users to ensure they had the proper safety gear and knew what to expect.

Water Safety New Zealand’s key water safety rules:

  • Be prepared – Check the weather forecast and conditions; know the local environment, safe swimming spots; set rules for safe play; use safe and well-maintained equipment.
  • Look out for yourself and others. Always supervise children around water and keep children under five years within arm’s reach; never swim alone. Swim between the flags at the beach and make sure everyone on board the boat is wearing a well-fitted lifejacket.
  • Be aware of the dangers. The water will be cold. It may be easy getting in, but can you get out?
  • Know your limits. Challenge yourself within your abilities and skill level; know what you can and can’t do in the water.

